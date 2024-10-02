Interim govt to hold dialogue with major political parties on Oct 5

Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Oct 2, 2024 06:30 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 2, 2024 07:56 PM

The interim government will hold a dialogue with the major political parties on Saturday (October 5) over the six reform commissions and the current law and order situation of the country.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and other advisers will take part in the dialogue, Shafiqul Alam, press secretary of the chief adviser, told reporters at a press conference held at the Foreign Service Academy today.

When asked about the duration of the dialogue and whether it would be conducted with all parties on the same day, he replied that the decision to extend the dialogue would be made on the day of the discussion.

State reforms: Govt will now talk to the parties first

 

