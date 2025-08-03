Interim govt echoes AL fascism

Says Anu Muhammad

Prof Anu Muhammad said yesterday that the interim government's actions are reminiscent of the fallen Awami League administration.

"We see the shadow of Sheikh Hasina's administration in how the interim administration is currently operating. The same authoritarianism, the same oppression of the people, and the same discriminatory system still exist."

If the government keeps deviating from the July expectations, the people's march will have to continue, he said.

Anu Muhammad made the remarks while addressing a rally at the Central Shaheed Minar prior to the "Droho Jatra 2025" procession.

The event was held to mark the anniversary of last year's "Droho Jatra" -- a massive rally held in front of the Jatiya Press Club on August 2, which was joined by people from all walks of life seeking justice for the July killings.

Various left-wing political, cultural, women's, labour, and student organisations arranged yesterday's event to call for the abolition of the fascist state structure, the prosecution of all mass killings in the hills and plains -- including the July killings -- and resistance to neo-fascist tendencies.

Like last year, Prof Anu Muhammad presided over yesterday's programme.

The former Jahangirnagar professor said the interim government has spent its first year breaking every expectation of the July uprising.

"We understood that this government couldn't do much, and we didn't expect an overnight change. But we did expect the beginning of change -- something that never happened."

Regarding mob violence, Anu Muhammad said, "Mobs have destroyed homes and attacked various institutions. They have been used as a mercenary force by certain individuals to install some people and remove others."

He said, "We wouldn't have blamed the government for these events had we seen genuine efforts to stop them. Instead, we see that some within the government are attempting to rationalise mob violence."

Anu Muhammad criticised the government's "secret deal" struck with the US to reduce retaliatory tariffs and the decision to purchase 25 Boeing aircraft from the US.

He dismissed the anti-India sentiment expressed by the government and its allies as "rhetoric," arguing that they should instead reveal and cancel the many harmful and unequal deals signed with India.

Prof Anu Muhammad emphasised that all past struggles of the Bangladeshi people deserve recognition, with the 1971 Liberation War held above all as the defining moment in the nation's history.

"Those who seek to diminish the importance of the Liberation War are adversaries of the spirit of mass uprising. The Liberation War does not belong to the Awami League. It must be reclaimed and given back to the people, whose sacrifices gave it meaning."

Alleging that the July movement has been exploited by a new type of extortionist, communal, religious, and fascist forces, Anu Muhammad asserted that the movement must be reclaimed by the people.

"The uprising belongs to no single entity -- it is owned by the people."

Anu Muhammad also called for an end to the ongoing mass arrests, extortion, mob violence, and indiscriminate case filings.

The state must assume full responsibility for the martyrs and injured in last year's uprising across Bangladesh, he added.