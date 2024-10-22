Interim govt determined to lead by example in controlling pollution: Rizwana

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Affairs Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today said the interim government is determined to lead by example in controlling air, noise, plastic, and river pollution.

"Our efforts are focused on ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment for the people of Bangladesh," she said while meeting with Irma van Dueren, the ambassador of the Netherlands to Bangladesh at the Secretariat.

The meeting also focused on strengthening collaboration between Bangladesh and the Netherlands in the areas of environmental sustainability, water resource management, and pollution control.

Both sides discussed ongoing initiatives and future cooperation to address the growing challenges of climate change and environmental degradation in Bangladesh.

Rizwana Hasan emphasised the importance of community involvement in environmental initiatives, particularly in river conservation.

"Rivers are the lifeline of our ecosystem, and any sustainable cleanup programme must involve local communities. Their active participation is key to ensuring long-term success in preserving our natural resources," she added.

The Dutch ambassador expressed her country's willingness to assist Bangladesh in its efforts to improve water resource management and mitigate the effects of climate change.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing optimism about future collaborations to enhance environmental conservation and water resource management in Bangladesh.

The Dutch government's expertise in water management and Bangladesh's commitment to sustainable development were recognised as strong foundations for continued partnership.

Environment Secretary, Water Resources Secretary, Director General of Bangladesh Water Development Board, High officials from the Embassy also present in the occasion.