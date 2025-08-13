Interim govt committed to returning power to people: CA

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today said the interim government is committed to strengthening democracy and returning power to the rightful owners — the people of Bangladesh.

Yunus made the remarks while delivering his speech at a special convocation ceremony of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) in Kuala Lumpur.

The ceremony was arranged on the university campus to confer an honorary doctorate on Yunus in recognition of his contribution to promotion of social business.

Speaking on the occasion, Yunus said the youth-led uprising in July and August 2024 has given new meaning to the national identity and hopes for the future.

"Today, we are working to build a new Bangladesh — where governance is just, the economy includes everyone, and each person has a fair chance to be successful. Our government is focused on ensuring peace and stability," he said.

"Reforms are our top priority. We have a clear goal, a detailed plan, and strong determination to move forward. To build a stronger and resilient Bangladesh, we need big changes in our economy," he said.

The chief adviser said this includes supporting entrepreneurs, investing more in education and technology, and working closely with the international and regional partners.

"We are also working hard to hold a free, fair, and transparent election in February 2026 — so that power is handed over to the true representatives of the people," he said.