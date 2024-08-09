Interim government: An opportunity for a new start

Says ICG, gives set of recommendations

The International Crisis Group (ICG), a global NGO and think tank, on Wednesday night published a set of recommendations for the army and the interim government in Bangladesh in the wake of the fall of Sheikh Hasina after week-long protests that engulfed the country in violence.

"The army should prevent reprisal killings, and the soon-to-be-formed interim government should investigate abuses and begin rebuilding democracy," the statement said.

The statement stresses upon the challenges of forming an interim government and the constitutional challenges it faces.

The ICG says the key will be to ensure that the protest movement is capably represented. If calm is to be restored, the statement read, those who risked and sacrificed the most to compel Hasina to resign -- namely, the students who initiated the protest movement -- should have a meaningful voice in the government's counsels, rather than finding themselves sidelined by conservative generals and opportunistic politicians.

The ICG recommended that the army and the interim government need to ensure "security and stability, including staving off reprisal attacks on Awami League members."

Ensuring justice for the violence of recent weeks and compensating victims are going to be equally important to this process, according to the ICG. Stability is also going to be important to avoid the short-term economic crisis, the ICG said.

In the statement, ICG said, "The bigger challenge for the interim government will be to put Bangladesh back on the path of genuine democracy."

The think tank recommended carefully weighing the costs and benefits between sticking to the constitutional limit of 90 days from the day of the dissolution of the parliament to the organising of new elections, or pushing back the elections to allow for the formation of new political parties -- possibly one led by students -- as elections right now would probably end with BNP emerging victorious.

The ICG statement characterised BNP as "little better than the Awami League that has just been turfed from office." It also points to the fact that "the magnitude of the student-led protests revealed the BNP's weakness, contrasting starkly with the party's campaign for political reform ahead of the January election, which drew in few people beyond its base."

The ICG advised foreign powers to make clear to the army and the interim government that an elected government must be established in a reasonable timeframe, be ready to provide financial and technical assistance for democratic reforms, and to "review their cooperation with Bangladeshi security services and make any future exchanges conditional on these agencies undertaking reforms that begin to address the culture of impunity and abuse."

ICG opines that India needs to tread carefully and "generally avoid actions that Bangladeshis could perceive as undermining their efforts to restore democracy."

While ICG admitted that Bangladesh is in a period of high instability, it also expressed hope that this is an opportunity for renewal. It urged foreign powers to help Bangladesh take advantage of this "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity.