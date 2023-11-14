'Intensify efforts to combat hate crimes against Muslim minorities'

Bangladesh diplomat urges Canada at UN meeting

Bangladesh diplomat Abdullah Al Forhad yesterday urged Canada to intensify its efforts to combat racism, hate speech, hate crimes and discrimination against migrants and Muslim minorities.

Speaking at the UN Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva, Al Forhad, however, commended Canada's progress in the protection of human rights and strategy to combat human trafficking.

Bangladesh called for measures to be taken to reduce carbon emissions and address the negative impacts of climate change.

"We commend the valuable progress made by Canada in the promotion of the protection of human rights. We acknowledge the ongoing implementation of its nationalist strategy to combat human trafficking 2019-2024. In spite of cooperation, Bangladesh offers recommendations to Canada -- intensify efforts to combat racism, hate speech, hate crimes and discrimination against migrants and Muslim minorities, take necessary measures to reduce carbon emissions and strengthen international cooperation in addressing the negative impacts of climate change and, consider ratifying international convention on the protection of the rights of all migrants, workers and members of their families," Al Forhad said.