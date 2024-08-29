Intense fighting in Maungdaw raises fresh Rohingya influx fears

Fear of a new influx of Rohingyas from Myanmar grew as fighting intensified around Maungdaw Township in Rakhine state opposite Subrang union of Teknaf.

Residents said, for the last 3 days, they are hearing loud sounds of explosions, and the sounds of fighter jets and helicopter gunships flying across the border.

The fighting was going on till filling this report at 4:00pm.

This area is populated predominantly by the Rohingya community, who are recently facing brutal crackdown by the Arakan Army, said Rohingyas in the Bangladeshi refugee camps.

A recent incident that killed around 200 Rohingyas in a drone attack drew attention of the international community though it could not be determined whether the Arakan Army or Myanmar Junta troops carried out the attack.

A number of Rohingyas assumed to be around 10,000 fled to Bangladesh facing the atrocities from both parties recently, according to the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) sources who sought anonymity.

Both parties are using Rohingyas as human shields, the people of ethnic Muslim majority population in Myanmar.

"Apart from the continuous sound of mortar shells, today (Thursday) we heard loud sounds that we didn't hear before," said Anwar Foysal, a resident of Nayapara village under Sabrang.

"We are frightened hearing the sounds of the explosion," he added.

Noor Hossain, chairman of Sabrang union Parishad, said, the intensity of the fighting has incresed recently.

Rohingyas might flee to Bangladesh if this type of situation continues there, Noor added.

Kefayet Ullah, a young Rohingya leader of Ukhiya refugee camp, claimed that oppressed by the Arakan Army and Military Junta troops, Rohingyas are coming to the camp of Cox's Bazar every night.

Mohiuddin Ahmed, commanding officer of Border Guard Battalion 2 in Teknaf said they are vigilant along the border to prevent any kind of trespassing.

So far many Rohingya boats were returned by the BGB from the Naf River, he added.