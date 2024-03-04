Integrate women for sustainable solutions

Speakers tell event on renewable energy sector

Although integrating women into the renewable energy sector can usher in empowerment, discrimination remains a major obstacle preventing them from attaining significant policymaking roles within the field, said speakers at an event yesterday.

They also highlighted that women's involvement in renewable energy projects can yield economic benefits, enhance resilience against climate change, promote gender equality, and advance sustainable energy solutions.

They made the remarks at the event titled "Workshop with Women Journalists on Women's Empowerment and Renewable Energy," jointly organised by Manusher Jonno Foundation and Ananya Magazine, at Daily Ittefaq Bhaban in the capital.

MJF programme director Banasree Mitra Niyogi presented the keynote, saying women bear the burden of gathering fuelwood and handling traditional fuels, which exposes them to harmful substances such as fine particles and carcinogens.

"Women typically spend 40 minutes to 2 hours collecting traditional biomass fuels, often resulting in longer work days than men. Regardless, their contributions are often overlooked in national accounts and labour force statistics," said Banasree.

"Providing renewable energy to vulnerable communities with diverse income sources is crucial for resilience against climate change. Renewable energy providers must prioritise involving women, leveraging their skills and networks to be part of the solution," she added.

Tasmima Hossain, editor and publisher of Ananya Magazine, said the declining participation of women in the workplace is concerning for Bangladesh.

Pointing out the looming crisis in the energy sector, she emphasised that involving women in the renewable energy sector would not only help address the energy crisis but also promote gender equality.

MJF Executive Director Shaheen Anam said, "We advocate for the unpaid care work provided by women to be included in the national account, while also expanding their roles through the integration of renewable energy into household tasks."

"It's crucial for the media to guarantee women's access in this field. Their coverage can elevate the issue to policymaking levels and ensure women's inclusion in all national-level action plans," she added.

Speakers also highlighted the importance of integrating gender considerations into relevant policies to enhance women's involvement in the renewable energy sector.

This strategy will empower women by expanding job opportunities, promoting entrepreneurship, and improving living standards, thereby advancing progress towards Sustainable Development Goal targets, they added.