Integrate women for sustainable dev: speakers

Journalists have to play a key role in ensuring women's participation in the renewable energy sector for its sustainable development, said speakers at an event yesterday.

They also highlighted that women's involvement in renewable energy projects can yield economic benefits, enhance resilience against climate change, promote gender equality, and advance sustainable energy solutions.

They made the remarks at the event titled "Workshop with Women Journalists on Women's Empowerment and Renewable Energy," jointly organised by Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) and Ananya Magazine, at Daily Ittefaq Bhaban in the capital.

MJF programme director Banasree Mitra Niyogi presented the keynote, saying women bear the burden of gathering firewood and other traditional fuels, which often expose them to harmful substances such as fine particles and carcinogens.

"Women typically spend 40 minutes to 2 hours collecting traditional fuels, often resulting in longer working hours than men. Regardless, their contributions nationally are often overlooked," said Banasree.

"Providing renewable energy to vulnerable communities with diverse income sources is crucial for resilience against climate change. Renewable energy providers must prioritise the inclusion of women in the sector, leveraging their skills and networks," she added.

Tasmima Hossain, editor and publisher of Ananya Magazine, said the participation of women in the workplace has not reached the expected level.

Pointing out that the energy sector is facing a crisis due global situation, she emphasised that involving women in the renewable energy sector would help to address that. It will also promote gender equality.

MJF Executive Director Shaheen Anam said, "We advocate for the recognition of women's unpaid care work in the nation's development."

We aim to broaden their roles in nation-building by including them in the renewable energy sector's workforce, in addition to their household responsibilities, she said.

"The media can play an active role in broadening women's access to this field. Their coverage on the issue can elevate it to policymaking levels," she added.

Speakers also highlighted the importance of integrating gender neutrality into relevant policies to enhance women's involvement in the sector.

This strategy will empower women by expanding job opportunities, promoting entrepreneurship, and improving living standards, thereby advancing progress towards Sustainable Development Goal targets, they added.