Install CCTV at vulnerable polling centres

Home ministry directs EC; several decisions taken to ensure election security

The Ministry of Home Affairs has taken several decisions to ensure security during the upcoming national election.

In a letter to the Election Commission (EC), the ministry instructed that CCTV cameras be installed at all polling stations identified as vulnerable.

The EC has been asked to inform the ministry of the measures taken in this regard by August 3.

These decisions were made during the 11th meeting of the Advisory Council Committee on Law and Order, held at the Ministry of Home Affairs last Monday. The meeting was chaired by Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

The letter to the EC was issued later that day.

The letter stated that steps must be taken to implement the decisions made at the meeting, and a report on the actions should be submitted to the Political-2 Wing of the Public Security Division both by email and in hard copy by August 3.

According to the meeting minutes, the EC is responsible for installing CCTV cameras at vulnerable polling stations and setting up an effective monitoring system. A clear action plan involving all relevant

agencies must be prepared to ensure a free, fair, and impartial election.

Field-level officials such as deputy commissioners (DCs), superintendents of police (SPs), upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs), and officers-in-charge (OCs) must act neutrally.

The letter also mentioned that all preparations must be completed by December 31. The recruitment and training of new law enforcement personnel must be finalised within this timeframe.

Additionally, two preparatory drills by law enforcement agencies are planned ahead of the election. Surveillance will be increased to prevent any deterioration in law and order.

Law enforcement agencies and government officials must remain alert against any smear campaigns targeting them before the election. All agencies have been instructed to work together and stay impartial throughout the election period.

When contacted about the letter, EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed told The Daily Star, "My role is implementation. The decision lies with the commission. If the commission decides this needs to be done, then it will be done, and I will be responsible for its implementation."