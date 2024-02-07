Install air quality alert system

HC orders govt

The High Court yesterday directed the government to introduce an alert system when the air quality becomes unhygienic, severely unhygienic and dangerous.

The court also ordered the authorities concerned to fix a time-bound action plan for identifying the main sources of air pollution and ways to curb it.

The authorities have to submit a compliance report to this effect before the court too.

The directives were issued by the bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah following a petition filed by the rights organisation Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela) seeking necessary orders to implement the directives issued by another bench on February 15, 2022 on this issue.

According to the petition, the officials concerned have not issued any cautionary message under the relevant rules to save people though air pollution in Dhaka was unhygienic, severely unhygienic and dangerous on most of the days in the last week of 2023 and in January this year.

Following a writ petition filed by Bela, the HC on February 15, 2022 directed the officials to identify the sources of major air pollution and submit a report on the government's action plan to curb the health hazard and the implementation status.

The court also ordered a list of the activities responsible for air pollution.

It asked the authorities to prepare a time-bound mitigation plan for setting up air quality monitoring systems in appropriate places and introduce a system to save people from exposure to unhealthy air.

The HC also issued a rule asking the authorities to explain why their failure to mitigate air pollution and save public health should not be declared illegal and against the public interest.

They must also explain why they should not be directed to control and improve air pollution.

Secretaries of the ministries of cabinet division; the local government and rural development; forest, environment and climate change; industries; housing and public works; health and family planning; road, transport and bridges; and finance and mayors of Dhaka North and South City Corporations; director general of department of environment; chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha; chief engineer of roads and highways department; chairman of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority and director (monitoring and enforcement) of Department of Environment have been made respondents to the directives and rule.