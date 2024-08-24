Inst for planning and dev against cancelling DAP

The Institute for Planning and Development has urged the interim government to investigate groups pushing for the cancellation of the Detailed Area Plan (DAP)-2022 for their own business interests, warning that such moves could lead to unplanned urban development.

In a virtual press conference yesterday, IPD leaders called for the recovery of all water bodies and wetlands encroached upon by housing projects, emphasising the need for exemplary punishment for those responsible.

Adil Mohammed Khan, IPD Director, expressed concern over a recent gazette notification amending the DAP (2016-2035) to relax the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) in certain areas.

He criticised the decision as being made under pressure from real estate interests, bypassing planners and the working committee.

He warned that this could undermine the government's commitment to a livable city, especially in light of Dhaka's recent severe flooding.

IPD Advisor Prof Aktar Mahmud questioned the contribution of housing developers to the lower and lower-middle classes, noting the abundance of vacant plots in projects like Purbachal and Uttara Phase III. He stressed sustainable planning that preserves agricultural land and floodplains.

Dr Chowdhury Zaber Sadeque, an IPD director, criticised housing developers for prioritising the upper class, making homeownership unaffordable for ordinary citizens.

Associate Professor Farhadur Reza stressed the importance of considering local amenities, such as schools and parks, in Dhaka's urban planning.