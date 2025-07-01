Inqilab Moncho warns of 'coffin march' if July charter not declared by July 31

Bangladesh
DU Correspondent
Tue Jul 1, 2025 08:31 PM
Tue Jul 1, 2025 08:31 PM

DU Correspondent
Inqilab Moncho has warned of a "coffin march" and a siege of the Secretariat on August 3 if the government fails to announce the "July Charter" by July 31.

The announcement came from the platform's spokesperson, Sharif Osman Hadi, during a protest rally held this afternoon.

As part of the demonstration, protesters launched a "Red March" from outside the National Museum in Shahbagh, heading towards the Foreign Service Academy.

However, the procession was intercepted by police at Kakrail intersection.

Addressing the crowd, Hadi said, "Inqilab Moncho will carry out programmes throughout the month of July to press home our demand for the July Charter."

He also stressed that July does not belong to any specific political party or organisation and urged the government to recognise what he called a "people's anti-fascist movement".

