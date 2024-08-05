Innocent people get caught up in violence

A child being taken to CMCH after he got hit by rubber bullets amid clashes in the port city yesterday afternoon. Photo: Collected

Mohammed Ashik, 23, who works at a mobile repairing shop in Chattogram city's Reazuddin Bazar, was going to his workplace around 11:20am when he found himself in the line of fire as activists of Jubo League and Chhatra League were shooting at protesters yesterday.

Admitted to the casualty ward at Chattogram Medical College Hospital, Ashik was seen in agonising pain. "My employer asked me to join work, so I was heading there when suddenly a bullet hit my right leg and I fell down," he said.

Ashik's father Jalal Majhi said he had asked his son to leave for their hometown in Noakhali as the situation in the port city was worsening. "Even before he could leave, he got shot," he added.

Abul Hasnat, a staff member at Chattogram lawyers' canteen, was struck on his head with a sharp weapon by unidentified people who stormed into his house on the third floor of Gazi Tower in New Market around 11:30am.

"I was standing on the third floor when a violent clash was going on outside. Some armed men came up and hit me on the head with a sharp weapon, leaving me unconscious," he recounted while lying on a hospital bed.

Shipon, a rickshaw puller, was shot when he went outside their home to call his son back inside as violence ensued nearby in the Tigerpass area.

"We live hand to mouth. We neither harmed anyone nor got involved in any movement, then why are we paying the price?" asked his wife.

The port city's New Market area turned into a battlefield yesterday as BCL and JL members, brandishing firearms and sharp weapons, engaged in hours-long fierce clashes with protesters at 11:15am near Shah Amanat Market.

According to witnesses, the BCL and JL members were seen firing at the protesters, and numerous gunshots and crude bomb explosions were heard.