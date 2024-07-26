Injured, they now stare at bleak future

Mohammed Rubel, a mason by profession, is the sole earning member of his family.

Instead of working, he now lies groaning in severe pain at the casualty unit of Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

His body bore the mark of recent violence -- shotgun pellet wounds in his lower chest -- inflicted during the quota reform protests.

Rubel, a 27-year-old from Rangunia upazila, lives with his five-member family in the Chandgaon area of the port city.

On July 19, around 8:00pm, he found himself caught in a clash between law enforcers, Chhatra League, and protesters in the Bahaddarhat area of the port city. He wasn't involved in the protests, he claimed.

He went outside to pay some bills when he came in the line of fire, he said.

His mother Jasmin Khatun was sitting beside him.

"My son is my only hope. But will he ever return to a normal life? What will happen to us if he doesn't?" she asked.

Rubel's case is one among many.

Alauddin Talukder, sub-inspector of Chattogram district police attached to CMCH, reported that eight individuals, including Rubel, are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital with bullet and pellet wounds. "They are now out of danger," Talukder said.

On Friday alone, 72 people with bullet and pellet wounds sought treatment at CMCH.

Over 30 injured individuals were admitted on Thursday, and five more on Saturday, according to Talukder.

Madrasa teacher Mohammed Osman is one such victim.

A bullet hit him when he was seeking shelter in a warehouse to escape the violence around 6:30pm on Friday at Rowshan's boarding area in Chattogram.

"Cops shot me when I was running away from them," Osman claimed.

He was on his way to a mosque from his house for prayers.

Contacted, Mukleshur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (north division), told The Daily Star that he was not aware of such an incident.

"There was no instruction to open fire during clashes," he claimed.

Another injured victim, Mohammed Akash, was shot while he was going to work from his home after lunch on Friday, July 19.

The 17-year-old is still having difficulties speaking due to a bullet wound in his abdomen.

"We are a low-income family and do not have enough money to bear the expenses of my son's treatment," his father, Mohammed Anam, said.

He claimed that he was not receiving all the necessary medicine from the hospital. "I have to buy medicine from a shop to treat my son," he added.

However, Brigadier General Taslim Uddin, director of CMCH, said they are providing all facilities, including medicine, to victims of quota reform protests as instructed by the health department.