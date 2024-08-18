Injured in protest: They are to be treated at separate units in hospitals

Separate specialised care units will be formed in all government hospitals nationwide to ensure better treatment for those injured during the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

The decision was made during a meeting between two coordinators of the student movement and the authorities of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) yesterday.

At the meeting, it was decided that only doctors, nurses, and legal representatives of the patients would be allowed to enter these specialised units as many of the injured were in critical condition.

Besides, it is also required to prevent the spread of diseases, particularly during the post-operation period.

Additional Director General of DGHS Prof Ahmedul Kabir, DMCH Director Brigadier General Md Asaduzzaman, coordinators of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah, among others, were present in the meeting.