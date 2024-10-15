Injured elephant shifted to Dulahazara Safari Park for treatment

A female elephant critically injured after being hit by a train in Chattogram's Lohagara upazila was rescued and shifted to Dulahazara Safari Park in Cox's Bazar for treatment this morning.

"The elephant was successfully transferred to the safari park by a relief train around 9:00am," said Mahmood Hossen, a ranger at the Chunati Wildlife Sanctuary.

The elephant, estimated to be between 8 and 10 years old, sustained severe injuries after being hit by a Chattogram-bound Cox's Bazar Special Train on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail track within the Chunati Wildlife Sanctuary on Sunday night.

"The elephant is under treatment, but its condition is critical. Blood was found on its trunk and ears, and one of its legs is broken," Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rafiqul Islam Chowdhury said yesterday.

Due to the severity of the animal's condition, the DFO requested a relief train from Bangladesh Railway (BR) last night.

A rescue operation was initiated this morning with the aid of a relief train equipped with crane facilities.

"Preliminary investigations suggested that the elephant entered the tracks through an open space in the safety wall near the rail line," the DFO added.