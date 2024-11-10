Initiative to restore govt ponds starts

The Patuakhali District Administration has launched a cleaning drive to restore government ponds that have become victims of encroachment and pollution over the years.

This initiative is being carried out in collaboration with BD Clean Patuakhali, the Youth Society, and Patuakhali Municipality.

The campaign began yesterday morning with the cleaning of a pond adjacent to the TB clinic. Locals said the pond had been filled with garbage for a long time, posing risks of dengue and water contamination.

Deputy Commissioner Abu Hasanat Mohammad Arefin emphasised the importance of sustaining ponds and reservoirs to protect the environmental balance. "There is no alternative to preserving these water bodies," he said. "This initiative aims to keep the pond water clean and accessible for everyone."

He said such efforts will continue.