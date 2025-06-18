Information must be treated as a strategic resource: Rizwana

Adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, today underscored the urgent need to counter disinformation with facts, trust, and inclusive communication.

"National security cannot be ensured by weapons alone – we must also safeguard minds. Misinformation is a psychological weapon, and our defence must include verified facts, trust-building, and proactive outreach," she said.

She made these remarks while speaking at a high-level seminar titled "Advancing National Security and Development: Use of Information as a Powerful Strategic Tool," jointly organised by the National Defence College (NDC) and the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS).

The environment adviser stressed that accurate, timely, and accessible information is fundamental to both national security and sustainable development. She cautioned that, similar to the historic Battle of Plassey in 1757 – where manipulation of facts and betrayal led to the loss of sovereignty – disinformation today can erode national unity and hinder progress.

"The lessons of Plassey are not historical footnotes; they are strategic warnings," she said.

Rizwana also cited the climate crisis as one of Bangladesh's most serious and complex security threats. With vast areas at risk from sea-level rise and extreme weather, she called for urgent investment in real-time data infrastructure and community-based early warning systems. She further advocated for integrating traditional ecological knowledge with scientific approaches.

"In some recent cases, villagers using inherited wisdom predicted flash floods more accurately than sophisticated models," she said.

Urging a culture of transparency, she warned against the suppression of information and penalisation of whistleblowers. "We cannot create a resilient society by silencing the truth or punishing those who reveal it. Empowering citizens with facts and the freedom to speak is essential to national resilience," she added.

Lieutenant General Mohammad Shaheenul Haque, Commandant of the National Defence College, also spoke on the occasion. Four participants, along with a chairperson, presented keynote papers. Senior military officials, diplomats, academics, participants, and development professionals were in attendance.