Info cadre recommended for sub-registrar post

An information cadre of the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) resigned from his post to join a non-cadre post, a notification of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

Adnan Ferdous, assistant radio engineer of Research and Receiving Centre of Bangladesh Betar, was appointed to the post after being recommended in the 37th BCS Information Cadre.

He has now been recommended to Sub-Registrar, which is a non-cadre post, in the 41st BCS.

In response to the application of Adnan Ferdous to join the post of sub-registrar, he was relieved from the current post on June 5 afternoon, reads the ministry notification.

Requesting anonymity, an official of the BCS information cadre, " An information cadre does get promotion even after 10 years of joining the post. Due to this, the information cadres face inferiority complex apart from the financial loss."

He claimed that many such officials are thinking of quitting the information cadre.

"If the government does not take steps to reduce cadre discrimination, such incidents will increase in the future."