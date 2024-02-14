Inflation will come under control soon: PM tells House

Government's timely initiatives and the forecast of a brighter situation in the global market will bring down the inflation in the country under control soon, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told parliament today.

"Inflation is forecast to come down significantly in 2024 in key economies including the US and the European Union. As a result, the prices of fuel, food products and fertilizers in the global market is expected to come down allowing the government to adjustment the fuel oil prices [in local market] and facilitate its other initiatives to normalise the food supply situation," she said.

The premier said this in reply to a tabled question of opposition Jatiya Party MP Mujibul Haque Chunnu.

PM attributed Bangladesh's economic crises mainly to the turmoil caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict in global economy, which came after the economic downturn of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This has had a significant impact on inflation, subsidy expenditure, balance of trade, foreign exchange reserves and exchange rates [in the country]," she said.

In reply to a query of Independent MP from Dhaka-19, Saiful Islam, Sheikh Hasina said, due to the increase in the prices of some products in the world market such as fuel oil, edible oil, wheat, fertilizers, various food and consumer goods and industrial raw materials, the pressure of import inflation is being felt in our country.

She said her government has taken and continuing to take necessary steps to keep the prices of consumer goods normal.

PREVENTING MONRY LAUNDERING

The PM said necessary initiatives have been taken regarding the signing of Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) Treaty/Agreement with 10 countries in order to receive necessary information, evidence and other necessary assistance in a bid to recover the money smuggled from Bangladesh.