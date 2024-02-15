Inflation will come under control soon

PM tells parliament

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday told the parliament that various initiatives by her government will bring inflation under control soon.

"As per forecast, inflation is likely to come down significantly in 2024 in key economies, including the US and the European Union. This will reduce prices of fuel, food products, and fertilisers in the global market," she said in reply to a question by Jatiyo Party MP Mujibul Haque Chunnu.

"The government's initiatives to normalise the food supply situation and adjust fuel oil prices, among others, will bring inflation in the country under control," she said.

Hasina said the pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war, and war-centric sanctions adversely affected the global economy, and Bangladesh is among the nations experiencing various economic crises due to this.

"This has significantly impacted inflation, subsidy expenditure, balance of trade, forex reserves, and exchange rates," she added.

"The government is trying to keep the prices of consumer goods normal," she added.

The PM also said the government has taken initiative to sign the Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) Agreement with 10 countries to receive necessary information, evidence, and other assistance in a bid to recover the money laundered from Bangladesh.

A strategic paper with recommendations on recovering laundered money, approved by the National Coordinating Committee on preventing money laundering and terror financing, has been sent to all relevant ministries, departments, and agencies for implementation, she also said.

Law enforcement agencies are communicating with their foreign counterparts to recover money laundered by hundi and other means, the PM added.

Hasina also informed that the government has approved "Bangladesh Offshore Model Production Sharing Contract 2023" to strengthen the country's offshore oil and gas exploration activities.

"Offshore bidding round will be announced soon," she also said.

Also, a concept paper has been prepared for dredging 491 rivers to restore their flow, she added.