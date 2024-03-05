Inflation isn’t main concern of people

Says finance minister

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali yesterday refused to accept that inflation is one of the main concerns of the people of the country.

He said this while replying to question on inflation after attending the Deputy Commissioners conference in Dhaka.

Facing repeated questions from reporter, he said people are more interested about how one crore people are getting essentials through family cards.

"They are getting various products at lower cost," he said.

Finance Minister Mahmood Ali also said, "After independence, our economy is the best shape. Economic indicators are improving, there is nothing to be disappointed regarding the economy."

He urged reporters to express the real and actual scenery of the financial sector through their reporting.

Bangladesh is moving forward as per the Delta Plan-2100, and development in different sectors is visible like metro rail and Padma Bridge, he pointed out.

State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan was also joined in the deputy commissioners' conference.