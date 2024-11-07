Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Dinajpur
Thu Nov 7, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Nov 7, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Indonesian national drowns in Karatoa

Our Correspondent, Dinajpur
Thu Nov 7, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Nov 7, 2024 12:00 AM

An Indonesian national was found dead after he drowned in the Karatoa river in Ghoraghat upazila, Dinajpur yesterday.

Faijur Rahman, 48, went missing while he was bathing in the river at Kulanandapur Ghat in Ghoraghat around 8:30am, said police.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Ataur Rahman, station officer of Ghoraghat Fire Service and Civil Defence, said  a group of divers from Rangpur found his body around noon.

Police said Faijur came here with a team of Tabligh Jamaat a couple of days ago. A few other members of his group are staying at Kulanandapur village.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

পাসপোর্ট পেতে আঙুলের ছাপ দিয়েছেন সাবেক স্পিকার, পুলিশ বলছে পলাতক

তবে শিরীন শারমিন কোথায় আঙুলের ছাপ দিয়েছেন, তা রহস্যই রয়ে গেছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

গণমাধ্যমের ওপর হামলা-হুমকি বৈষম্যবিরোধী চেতনার পরিপন্থী: টিআইবি

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে