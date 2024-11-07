Indonesian national drowns in Karatoa

An Indonesian national was found dead after he drowned in the Karatoa river in Ghoraghat upazila, Dinajpur yesterday.

Faijur Rahman, 48, went missing while he was bathing in the river at Kulanandapur Ghat in Ghoraghat around 8:30am, said police.

Ataur Rahman, station officer of Ghoraghat Fire Service and Civil Defence, said a group of divers from Rangpur found his body around noon.

Police said Faijur came here with a team of Tabligh Jamaat a couple of days ago. A few other members of his group are staying at Kulanandapur village.