Indomitable March: Yahya blames Mujib

A newspaper advertisement for the March 7 meeting at Racecourse Maidan was published on the front page of The Daily Ittefaq on March 6, 1971.

Yahya Khan's speech aired on Radio Pakistan on March 6, 1971, was both provocative and offensive. Blaming Sheikh Mujib and the Awami League for the deteriorating situation in East Pakistan, Yahya attributed the non-cooperation movement to the actions of a few individuals aiming to "destroy the homeland of millions of innocent Pakistanis."

According to American Consul General Archer K Blood, stationed in Dhaka at the time, Yahya provided a clear response regarding how the army would react to Sheikh Mujib's unilateral declaration of independence at the mass rally scheduled for March 7.

Additionally, Yahya announced during the speech that the inaugural session of the National Assembly would convene on March 25, 1971.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the members of the Awami League Working Committee had been convened at Bangabandhu's residence to determine the party's stance at the Racecourse meeting on March 7. Following the conclusion of the radio broadcast, Bangabandhu adjourned the meeting until late that evening, when the Awami League would decide their response to Yahya's speech. Attending the evening meeting were Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Tajuddin Ahmad, Syed Nazrul Islam, Khandaker Mushtaque Ahmed, Capt. Mansur Ali, AHM Kamruzzaman, and Dr Kamal Hossain.

TIKKA KHAN APPOINTED GOVERNOR

The appointment of Tikka Khan as the governor of East Pakistan was officially announced on March 6, 1971. Rehman Sobhan, in the March 6, 1971 issue of Forum, remarked, "Bangla Desh's demands were now confronted with the language of weapons as one of the reputedly most hawkish elements in the power elite was pulled in as governor to replace Admiral Ahsan, who had refused to bear the responsibility for the consequences of the postponement any longer."

PEACEFUL STRIKE CONTINUES

On the fifth day of the non-cooperation movement, a peaceful strike continued in Dhaka. Processions were organised in Dhaka and Narayanganj.

Around 11:00am, 321 prisoners broke out of the central jail in Dhaka in an escape attempt. Seven of them were shot dead, and 30 were injured.

A group of senior civil servants, led by Sanaul Haque, called on Bangabandhu and formally declared their allegiance to comply with the directives of the Awami League.