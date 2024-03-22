Indomitable March: The tripartite meeting: Mujib, Yahya, and Bhutto

March 22, 1971

On the morning of March 22, 1971, Bangabandhu called on Yahya. Bhutto was also present at the meeting. The three met face-to-face for the first time since the December elections. Bangabandhu was annoyed at the presence of Bhutto since he had told Yahya that direct negotiation with Bhutto was out of the question. Bhutto was also disturbed since he had the understanding from the "clarifications" sent by Yahya that such talks would be arranged once he was in Dhaka. [Richard Sisson and Leo E Rose, War and Secession: Pakistan, India, and the Creation of Bangladesh, UCP 1990, pg-122]

Bhutto provides an account of the tripartite meeting in his memoir:

Mujibur Rahman then turned to the president and asked him if he had given his final approval to the proposals of the Awami League. The president reminded him that it was necessary for me [Bhutto] also to agree and for that reason I was present at the discussions. On that Mujibur Rahman remarked that the proposals were communicated to the president and it was for the president to convince me and went on to say that once Mr Bhutto agreed in principle to the proposals, they could hold formal discussions, but until then the discussions were of an informal nature and on leaving the president he would tell the press that he had met the president and that Mr Bhutto also happened to be present. The president replied that this was not good enough, but Mujibur Rahman remained adamant. [Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, The Great Tragedy, PPP, pg-37]

Upon leaving the president's house that day, Mujib noted publicly that he had had discussions with Yahya and that Bhutto had also happened to be there.

Soon after the meeting, president Yahya Khan declared postponement of March 25 National Assembly session saying it was deferred to create unity among the political parties and leaders through discussions.

At night, Bhutto told a news conference at Hotel Intercontinental, Dhaka that his party was examining the broad agreement reached between the president and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and assured that his party would make every effort to reach an understanding to end the present crisis.

'DON'T TRUST THE MILITARY'

After the meeting with the president, Mujib took the opportunity to draw Bhutto aside to have a few words with him. Bhutto recalls his meeting with Mujib in the following words:

He [Mujib] told me that the situation was very grave. …[Mujib] went on to say that things had now gone too far and there was no turning back. According to him, the best way out was for me to agree to his proposals. He emphasised that there was no other alternative.… He cautioned me against the military and told me not to trust them: if they destroy him first, they would also destroy me. I replied that I would much rather be destroyed by the military than by history. He pressed me to give my consent to his proposal and to agree to the setting up of the two committees. He went on to say that in the present circumstances it would be impossible for the National Assembly to meet at all as one body; it should be adjourned sine die. [Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, The Great Tragedy, PPP, pg-37-38]