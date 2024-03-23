Indomitable March: ‘Let us hope for best and remain prepared for worst’

March 23, 1971

A DILATORY TACTIC

The representatives of president Yahya Khan and an Awami League team met twice today. The AL team arrived at the president's house flying the "Bangla Desh" flag -- a sight which clearly disturbed the junta. However, an agreement on the implementation of the principles embodied in the Six Points was ultimately achieved. MM Ahmed, economic affairs adviser to Yahya, agreed that the Six Points scheme could be given effect with minor adaptations. He also showed some flexibility with regards to foreign trade and aid. Lt Gen Peerzada, principal staff officer to Yahya Khan, proposed further meeting on several issues. From the hindsight it can be said that the military junta was prolonging the discussion only to consume time and to provide a cover for the preparation of the "military solution".

Meanwhile, General Yahya Khan spent the day not at the president's house but in the cantonment, where preparations for a military strike against the rebellious province were being given final shape.

MUJIB MEETS WEST WING LEADERS

Five West Wing leaders representing smaller parties met the Awami League chief, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, jointly and later called on the president at the latter's house. The five leaders were Mian Mumtaz Daultana, president of Council Muslim League, Khan Abdul Wali Khan, president of NAP, Maulana Mufti Mahmood, general secretary of Jamiatul Ulema-e-Pakistan, Maulana Siiah Ahmed Noorani and Sardar Shaukat Hayat Khan.

After their meeting with Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Mian Mumtaz Daultana said they did not discuss any particular proposal. Asked how long the dialogue would continue, he said, "We like that everything should be over in matter of minutes for the betterment of the country." He was hopeful about the talks. Interjecting at this stage, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman said, "Let us hope for the best and remain prepared for the worst."

RESISTANCE DAY OBSERVED

Today was Pakistan's Republic Day. But the situation was totally different in East Pakistan. The day was observed as Protirodh Dibos (Resistance Day). The whole city was covered with the "Bangla Desh" flag. The Pakistan flag could be seen only at two places -- the president's house and Martial Law Headquarters.

Awami League activists went to consular establishments requesting, and sometimes demanding, that the "Bangla Desh" flag be flown. The Soviets and British had hoisted the "Bangla Desh" flag while the Iranian, Indonesian and Nepalese had flown the Pakistani flag. The Chinese had initially hoisted the Pakistani flag but were forced by students to replace it with a "Bangla Desh" flag. The Americans did not fly any flag. [Archer K Blood, The Cruel Birth of Bangladesh, UPL 2006, pg-192]