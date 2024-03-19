Indomitable March: Firing at Joydevpur

March 19, 1971

Curfew was imposed this evening in Joydevpur town following a clash between the local people and army personnel, resulting in the death of at least three people. The problem was triggered when locals put up a barricade on the road to prevent a military commander from returning to Dhaka, who had earlier traveled to Joydebpur. The news of the attack angered the people of Dhaka, who immediately took out spontaneous processions in the city.

Bangabandhu strongly condemned tonight the firing on the unarmed people at Joydevpur. Speaking to journalists, he said, "If they think they can suppress people's struggle using bullets and force, they simply live in a fool's paradise." The Awami League chief said he wondered how the army could go to the Joydevpur Bazar when the martial law authorities stated that troops had already been withdrawn to the barracks.

'TALKS WILL CONTINUE'

The fateful talks between president Yahya Khan and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman resumed at the president's house in the morning. The dialogue lasted 90 minutes. Bangabandhu reiterated his demands for the withdrawal of martial law and transfer of power to the elected public representatives.

Emerging from the discussion with president Yahya, Sheikh Mujib told reporters that talks with the president would continue and that his advisers would meet tonight with the president's aides to try to work out a "formula". He further informed that tomorrow morning he and six of his party leaders and advisers would meet with the president and his advisers.

He further said Awami League's stand regarding the formulation of the constitution was clear, and the whole world knew why the people of Bengal had made sacrifices. However, he pointed out that it was not an easy problem and sufficient time was needed to solve it. Later in the evening, three advisers of the Awami League chief had a meeting with the advisers of the president.

On the 18th day of the non-cooperation movement, most of the schools, private offices, and institutions remained closed in East Pakistan. Black flags were hoisted atop houses and offices.

'HANDOVER POWER TO MUJIB'

NAP (Bhashani) chief Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani urged Yahya to immediately hand over power to the leader of the majority party, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He added that this is the only solution left to keep the two wings united. Speaking at a meeting with journalists in Chattogram, Bhashani said that if Yahya did not accept this proposal, Sheikh Mujib should immediately declare independence.