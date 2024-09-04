Indo-Bangla trade via railway resumes after 47 days

Export and import activities between Bangladesh and India via railway resumed this morning after 47 days.

The suspension, which began on July 19, was imposed due to security concerns amid student-led protests in Bangladesh.

The resumption of trade comes after high-level discussions between officials from both countries, Benapole Land Port Deputy Director (Traffic) Rezaul Karim confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

The suspension also impacted travel of passengers passengers' negatively.

The development came after normalcy is beginning to return to the country after the fall of the Awami League government on August 5 and the installation of an interim government.

Benapole Railway Station Master Saidur Rahman said BR sent a formal request to Indian Railways to resume operations on August 12.

Rail transport services have been reinstated today, allowing goods to be transported between the two countries, he said.

The business community welcomed the move, as traders had suffered significant losses during the trade halt.

Monir Hossain, an importer said, we urge the authorities to restart the visa process soon, as many businessmen rely on travel to India for their operations.

Alhaj Aminul Haque, vice president of the Benapole Port Import-Export Association, noted that the resumption of trade is a relief to all businessmen.

"Apart from importing stone, gypsum, and cement-making materials, various products including garments, chemicals, and motor vehicles are now being imported through this port," he said.

Rail transport from Kolkata to Benapole, which takes just 3-4 hours, is far more efficient than road transport, which can take 5-7 days, he added.

Benapole Port Deputy Director (Traffic) Rezaul Karim said that arrangements were being made to ensure the quick release of goods following the long suspension of rail trade.