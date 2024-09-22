Indigenous students want UN probe

People from all walks of life march through the Dhaka University area in the capital yesterday, demanding an end to the violence currently taking place in the Chittagong Hill Tracts. They also brought various placards, demanding that the indigenous communities are given constitutional rights and for demilitarisation of CHT. Photo: Palash Khan

A group of indigenous students, youths, and local residents yesterday called for a United Nations inquiry commission to investigate recent attacks, murders, and arson in Khagrachhari's Dighinala and Rangamati.

At a rally held at the Raju Memorial Sculpture on the Dhaka University campus, under the banner of Samataler Adivasi Chhatra Jubo O Sadharan Janagan, the group also demanded full implementation of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord within six months to ensure a political solution.

The protesters urged for the protection of indigenous people in CHT, compensation for the families of those killed in the attacks, treatment for the injured, and compensation for damaged monasteries, shops, and homes.

Bangladesh Adivasi Chhatra Sangram Parishad President Alik Mree said, "The families of the four who died must be compensated, and treatment for the injured needs to be ensured."

Bangladesh Adivasi Juba Forum President Anthony Rema added, "The Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord was signed years ago, but it has not been fully implemented. This must be done without further delay."

Leaders and students from other indigenous organisations and singer Krishnokoli also spoke at the event.

Another group, under the banner Bikkhubdho Jumma Chhatro Janata, held a press conference at Modhur Canteen of Dhaka University in the morning. They presented a seven-point demand, including security for indigenous people in the hill tracts, a UN investigation into the recent violence, compensation for victims, punishment for those responsible, and full implementation of the CHT Accord.