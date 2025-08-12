Indigenous rights still ignored despite political shifts

Speakers tell event

Despite their contribution to the July uprising, the situation of indigenous people in the country remains unchanged, speakers said at a discussion yesterday.

They noted that neither the interim government acknowledged them as "indigenous" nor observed the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.

The speakers urged the government to sign the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The discussion, titled "Indigenous Peoples and AI: Defending Rights, Shaping Futures", was organised by the Bangladesh Indigenous Women Network (BIWN) at the Liberation War Museum auditorium on the occasion of the indigenous peoples' day.

Presiding over the discussion, BIWN Vice President Lalasa Chakma said, "We thought the new generation who joined the uprising would be progressive, but we have found them rather opposite. We have our own language, culture, food, and traditions, yet we are always deprived of our rights."

In her keynote paper, BIWN General Secretary Falguni Tripura said indigenous people in Bangladesh have been neglected by the state throughout the British period, the Pakistan era, and even after independence.

"Just as indigenous peoples were 'betrayed' after the Liberation War, they were also 'deceived' following the July uprising," she said, noting that persecution, repression, rape of women, killings, and violations of fundamental human rights against them have continued to rise.

She said more than 4 million people from over 54 indigenous groups have been living in the region since ancient times, preserving their distinct customs, traditions, and ancestral beliefs.

The keynote paper mentioned that the absence of a reform commission on indigenous affairs, as well as the exclusion of indigenous peoples from dialogues in other reform commissions, reflects an undemocratic and authoritarian approach.

"Although the Women's Affairs Commission sought opinions from both mainstream and marginalised women, including indigenous women, the initiative and its recommendations faced fierce opposition from fundamentalist groups. As a result, no signs of positive change for indigenous women are visible even under the current government," the paper added.

It also noted that in artificial intelligence (AI), indigenous communities are often neglected or misrepresented in ways that are false and misleading. "The datasets from which AI systems draw information frequently portray indigenous peoples in a negative light."

Sanjeeb Drang, general secretary of Forum of Bangladesh Indigenous People, said indigenous women face discrimination in multiple ways -- as women, as indigenous people, and as marginalised members of society.

Banasree Mitra Neogi, director (rights and governance) at Manusher Jonno Foundation, said it is positive that many indigenous communities have educated themselves despite lifelong struggles.

"You need to keep moving forward to achieve your rights altogether," she added.

Journalist Abu Sayeed Khan, rights activists Khushi Kabir and Jana Goswami, Katharina Koenig, and Helena Talang Hiramon also spoke at the discussion.