Indians and Bangladeshis pay tribute to language martyrs at no man's land of Benapole border

Hundreds of Bangla-speaking people from Bangladesh and India's West Bengal paid tributes to the temporary Shaheed Minar on the no man's land of Benapole International Checkpost today on the occasion of international Mother Language Day.

The area between the two countries has been decorated with colourful festoons, banners, placards, and flowers. Members of Border Guard Bangladesh and India's Border Security Force were deployed at Benapole-Petrapole checkpost, our Benapole correspondent reports.

Narayan Goswami, West Bengal's Bangaon member of legislative assembly (MLA); Veena Mandal, president of North 24 Parganas zilla parishad; former lawmaker Mamata Thakur; Ela Bachchi, president of Gaighata Panchayat Samiti; former MLA Surajit Biswas; former lawmaker Biswajit Das, and Habra Municipality Mayor Shree Narayan Saha were among the Indians who paid tribute to the language martyrs around 10:00am.

Bangladesh's Jashore-1 lawmaker Sheikh Afil Uddin, Sharsha upazila Chairman and freedom fighter Sirajul Haque Manju, Sharsha Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nayan Kumar Rajbanshi, Benapole Municipality Mayor Alhaj Nasir Uddin, freedom fighter Mozaffar Hossain from Sharsha upazila, and BGB ICP Camp Commander Mizanur Rahman also paid their respects.

Activists of different social, cultural and political organisations from both countries enthusiastically participated at the event.