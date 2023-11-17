Indian Visa Centre: Ctg office relocated to CDA avenue

High Commissioner of India in Bangladesh has relocated the Chattogram office of Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) from Zakir Hossain Road to CDA Avenue in the port city.

The IVAC's new premises is now at 1872 CDA Avenue, East Nasirabad, City Center (2nd Floor) under Khulshi Police Station.

High Commissioner of India Pranay Verma inaugurated the new venue yesterday.

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury was present on the occasion.