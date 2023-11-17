Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Fri Nov 17, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Nov 17, 2023 03:07 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Indian Visa Centre: Ctg office relocated to CDA avenue

Staff Correspondent
Fri Nov 17, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Nov 17, 2023 03:07 AM

High Commissioner of India in Bangladesh has relocated the Chattogram office of Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) from Zakir Hossain Road to CDA Avenue in the port city.

The IVAC's new premises is now at 1872 CDA Avenue, East Nasirabad, City Center (2nd Floor) under Khulshi Police Station.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

High Commissioner of India Pranay Verma inaugurated the new venue yesterday.

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury was present on the occasion.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

গভীর নিম্নচাপ ঘূর্ণিঝড়ে রূপ নেবে সকালে, উপকূলীয় এলাকায় রাতেই প্রভাব শুরু

উপকূলীয় এলাকা এবং অদূরবর্তী দ্বীপ ও চরসমূহের ওপর দিয়ে দমকা বা ঝড়ো হাওয়াসহ মাঝারি ধরনের ভারী থেকে ভারী বর্ষণ অব্যাহত আছে।

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

এনটিএমসি সংশ্লিষ্ট ডেটাবেজ থেকে ‘ব্যক্তিগত তথ্য’ ফাঁসের অভিযোগ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে