Indian visa application centres open limited slots for urgent medical, student visas

Indian Visa Application Centres (IVACs) in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Khulna have begun offering limited appointment slots for Bangladeshi nationals requiring urgent medical and student visas.

In addition to medical and student visas, these IVAC centres are also providing limited slots for urgent cases where Bangladeshi students and workers need to travel to third countries and already have visa appointments with foreign embassies in India.

These services will remain limited until IVAC resumes its normal operations at a later date, according to the IVAC.

