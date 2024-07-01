Indian Navy chief calls on Bangladesh Air Force chief

Chief of Naval Staff of Indian Navy Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi called on Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan at the BAF Headquarters today.

They exchanged greetings and discussed issues of bilateral interest, says an ISPR media release.

The Indian Navy chief along with his spouse and delegation arrived in Dhaka on June 30 on an official visit.

It is expected that the visit of the Indian Navy chief will play an important role in enhancing cooperation and strengthening the existing friendly relationship between the two countries.