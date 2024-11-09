Indian national dies after 'falling ill' at Mirpur hotel

A 38-year-old Indian national was declared dead at Dhaka Medical College Hospital after he "felt sick" at a residential hotel in capital's Mirpur area early today.

The deceased, Akbar Ali Mondal, was from Murshidabad in India.

According to his Bangladeshi friend Mahmudur Rahman, Akbar along with six friends, came to visit Bangladesh from Murshidabad.

They were staying at a hotel in Mirpur 10. Around 3:30am, Akbar suddenly fell ill. He was first taken to a local hospital in Mirpur and then to DMCH where he was declared dead.

Mahmudur said Akbar worked in agriculture sector back in his village and he had become friend with him during a visit to India for his mother's medical treatment, as Akbar had helped them in various ways.

Based on this friendship, the group of six came to visit Bangladesh yesterday, he said.

Inspector Md Faruq, in-charge of DMCH Police outpost, said Akbar's friends brought him to the hospital in an unconscious state from the residential hotel in Mirpur, and the doctors declared him dead.

The body has been kept in the morgue for an autopsy, he said.