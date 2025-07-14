Indian media outlets falsely portray Sohag as Hindu

The Chief Adviser's Press Wing has debunked a report published by several Indian media outlets claiming Lal Chand, also known as Sohag, who was brutally killed in old Dhaka as a Hindu man.

Indian media outlets, including NDTV, India Today and WION, have falsely identified scrap trader Lal Chand, 39, who was killed in front of Mitford Hospital in Dhaka, as a Hindu, said the press wing on its Facebook CA Press Wing Facts.

"In reality, Md Sohag, alias Lal Chand, was a Muslim businessman," the press wing said in a statement on Sunday night.

Lal Chand's father's name is Md Aiyub Ali and his mother's name is Aleya Begum. He is survived by his wife Lucky Begum, his sister Fatema, daughter Sohana and son Sohan.

On July 9, Lal Chand was brutally attacked and beaten to death by a group of assailants in front of gate 3 of Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital also known as Mitford Hospital.

His attackers kept hitting Sohag's body even after his death with stones. The gruesome footage of people mutilating his body and trampling on it went viral on social media, sparking nationwide outrage.

A total of seven people have been taken into police custody so far in connection with the killing.

On Friday, Sohag was laid to rest beside his mother's grave in his native village of Bandargachhia, Ward 7, Dhalua Union, Barguna Sadar Upazila, following funeral prayers (namaz-e-janaza).

Although the headlines of named Indian media outlets mentioned Sohag as a Hindu, the articles did not provide any details regarding his religion or personal background.

"Indian media outlets are continuously spreading numerous false reports about alleged minority persecution in Bangladesh," read the press wing statement.