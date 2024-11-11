Indian media ‘exaggerated’ arrests of AL activists: CA Press Wing

Says no arrests or crackdowns on Trump supporters in Bangladesh

The interim government has said that reports in some Indian newspapers have "exaggerated" the recent arrests of Awami League (AL) activists by mistaking them to be supporters of the US President-elect Donald Trump.

According to a Facebook post by the Chief Adviser's (CA) Press Wing Facts last night, there have been no arrests or crackdowns of Trump supporters in Bangladesh.

It said dozens of AL activists accused of mass killings, corruption, and laundering of tens of billions of dollars, were arrested in the country on Sunday on charges of "planning subversive activities" in the capital.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police has issued a statement to this effect, it said.

Some of these people were carrying Trump's photos after the fugitive AL leader, Sheikh Hasina, reportedly ordered her supporters to carry his portrait and use them as a shield against arrests, the Facebook post said.

The arrestees told police they did not follow US politics and only carried Trump posters upon Sheikh Hasina's order, it said.

Some Indian newspapers have been "aggressively" spreading misinformation about the student-led mass uprising since Hasina was ousted in a popular revolution in August. They have hugely "exaggerated the violence against minorities" during the post-revolution days, the post added.