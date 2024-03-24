Indian cop arrested for intrusion

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested an Indian policeman along with US and Indian currencies as he illegally intruded into Bangladesh territory through the Maheshpur border in Jhenaidah on Friday.

The arrestee was identified as PV John Silveraraj, a member of the police in the Tamil Nadu State of India, according to his professional ID card that was found on him.

HM Salah Uddin Chowdhury, commander of the BGB-58 battalion, said the Indian policeman was arrested as he was entering Bangladesh through the Maheshpur border on Friday afternoon.

During the preliminary interrogation, the arrestee informed that he had entered Bangladesh in order to go to Thailand from here, he said.

On-duty photo of the arrestee in the Tamil Nadu State was found on his mobile phone, he said, adding that they also recovered USD $1,150 and Indian ₹4,000 from his possession during the arrest.

Maheshpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC-Investigation) Ismail Hossain said a case was filed over the Indian policeman's illegal intrusion into Bangladesh.