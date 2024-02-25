Indian chief justice and 2 other judges observe Bangladesh's judicial functions

Chief Justice of India Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and two other apex court judges of that country observed the functions of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court in Bangladesh this morning.

The two other judges are Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Dipankar Datta of the Supreme Court of India.

They along with six judges of the Appellate Division of Bangladesh Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan sat on the bench at the chief justice's courtroom at 9:20am to see the judicial proceedings and left the courtroom at 9:35am.

The five other judges of the SC bench are Justice Borhanuddin, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, Justice Abu Zafor Siddique and Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) members congratulated and thanked the Indian judges.

The judges of India came to Bangladesh on February 22 at the invitation from Bangladesh chief justice to join the two-day conference titled "South Asian Constitutional Courts in the Twenty-first Century: Lessons From Bangladesh and India" held in Dhaka on February 23 and 24.