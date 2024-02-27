Indian Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari in Dhaka

Indian Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari arrived in Dhaka yesterday on a three-day visit.

He is visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, the chief of Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force.

The Indian Air Force Chief is accompanied by a three-member delegation.

Chaudhari is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, all three service chiefs and meet other senior officers from the Bangladesh Armed Forces, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

He will also pay tribute to the members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces of Shikha Anirban in Dhaka Cantonment.

The visit of the Indian Air Force Chief will further strengthen the existing friendly ties between the armed forces of the two countries, said the high commission.