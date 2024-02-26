Indian Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari arrives in Dhaka

Indian Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari arrived in Dhaka today on a three-day visit.

He is visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, the Chief of Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force. The Indian Air Force chief is accompanied by a three-member delegation.

The Indian Air Force chief is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, all three Service Chiefs and meet other senior officers from the Bangladesh Armed Forces, according to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

He will also visit major BAF air bases during the course of his visit.

The Indian Air Force chief would also be paying tribute to the members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, who made the supreme sacrifices during the Liberation War of 1971 by laying a wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban in Dhaka Cantonment.

The visit of the Indian Air Force Chief will further strengthen the close and friendly ties existing between the Armed Forces of the two countries, said the High Commission.