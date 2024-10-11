India urges govt to investigate crown Modi gifted to Satkhira temple

The Indian high commission in Dhaka has urged the Bangladesh government to investigate the theft of the crown gifted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Satkhira in 2021 during his visit to Bangladesh.

In a statement today, the high commission said it has seen reports of the theft of the crown and urged the government of Bangladesh to investigate and recover the crown and take action against the perpetrators.

It has also expressed concerns over the incident.