India, UK, Vatican express condolences over Uttara plane crash

Medical assistance offered by the neighbouring country

Members of the Bangladesh Fire Service and Army conduct a joint rescue operation on the ground floor of a Milestone School and College building after a fighter jet crashed into it in the capital’s Diabari yesterday afternoon, Photo: Prabir Das

Condolences have poured in from India, the Vatican, the United Kingdom, and the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Bangladesh (CBCB) over yesterday's tragic plane crash at Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara.

India has also offered to facilitate critical medical treatment for the injured if required.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka today formally wrote to the Bangladesh government, seeking information on any critical medical support that may need to be arranged in India for those injured in the crash.

"The Indian High Commission will extend all necessary facilitation," the mission said in a statement.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday expressed deep condolences for the lives lost and sympathy for the injured and the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific Catherine West said she was "deeply saddened" by reports of a Bangladesh Air Force jet crashing into a school in Dhaka, affecting many children.

"My thoughts are with all those who have suffered, especially the families of the victims and the injured," she said.

UK High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke, in a statement, said she was "concerned and saddened" by reports of the crash.

"Our thoughts are with those affected and with the emergency services responding," she said, adding that the Union Flag is flying at half-mast at the British High Commission in memory of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

Meanwhile, the Vatican has written to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, expressing profound sorrow over the tragedy.

The Vatican Ambassador to Bangladesh, Archbishop Kevin Randall, said in his letter that he stands in solidarity with the people of Bangladesh during this period of national mourning, offering heartfelt condolences and assurances of prayers and spiritual support.

"May the Almighty grant eternal rest to the departed, especially the young lives so suddenly taken, healing to the injured, and strength and consolation to all who are affected by the painful tragedy," Archbishop Randall wrote.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of Bangladesh (CBCB) also expressed condolences in a statement, urging the government to provide full support for the treatment of the injured and those who lost loved ones. CBCB Secretary General Bishop Ponen Kubi called for prayers and urged authorities to take measures to prevent such incidents in the future.