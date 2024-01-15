India supported Bangladesh's efforts to continue democratic process: Hasan Mahmud

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today said India stood with Bangladesh when the latter undertook efforts to continue the democratic process.

"Conspiracies existed to tamper with the 2014 elections. In 2018, there were efforts to make the elections controversial and questionable. However, India was on our side," he told journalists after his first meeting with Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma today.

"You all know India's position in the elections this year too," he added.

He said there were many foreign observers, including from India, who all said the elections were free, fair and festive.

Hasan Mahmud also said that he would be visiting India as his first bilateral visit, though the schedule was yet to be finalised.

Delhi has already invited Hasan Mahmud for a meeting with Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

Meanwhile, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma said Bangladesh and India will be achieving greater momentum in its bilateral relations building on the existing friendly ties.

He said the two countries will continue to work together to build peaceful, stable, and prosperous societies.

The high commissioner said the two countries would explore further areas of cooperation contributing to the growing development.

Yesterday, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Hasan Mahmud on his appointment as the newly appointed foreign minister of Bangladesh.

"Look forward to working to further deepen the India-Bangladesh Maitri (friendship)," he said in a message shared on X, formerly Twitter.