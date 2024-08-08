India shouldn't look at Bangladesh crisis through Hasina’s narrative: Mahfuz Anam

India needs to look at the Bangladesh crisis through the prism of democracy, Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star, said in an interview with The Week yesterday.

Bangladesh is a Muslim-majority country, with devout Muslims who go to the mosque five times a day, but it is not going to be an extremist country. If India can be Hindu without becoming non-secular, Bangladesh's Muslim heritage, too, should be accepted. India and Bangladesh must have a relationship that helps both countries grow together and independently, Anam said.

People shouldn't see it through the eyes of religion. They should see it through the eyes of democracy. Bangladesh has never been ruled for 15 continuous years, which gave the country a lot of stability and uninterrupted economic growth. But on the political side, it has been a story of decreasing space for opposition, for dissent.

The Daily Star republishes the interview on its website and social media channels.