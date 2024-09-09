India repeatedly adopts 'dominance politics' with neighbours: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said India continually adopts "dominance politics" with its neighbours.

Speaking to reporters at the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, Fakhrul noted that India has strained relations not only with Bangladesh but also with other neighbouring countries.

"The main reason, as I see it, is India's persistent dominance politics with these neighbouring countries. This approach will not bring good fortune to India or its neighbouring nations," he said.

Fakhrul asserted that BNP believes India's relationships with Bangladesh should be built on mutual respect, dignity, and shared interests.

Fakhrul made these comments in response to Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's recent remarks urging the country's armed forces to remain prepared for war.

According to Indian media reports, Singh emphasised the need for India's armed forces to be ready for war to maintain peace.

Fakhrul, along with leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal, visited Zia's grave at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar and paid homage to him by placing a wreath, marking the 46th founding anniversary of the BNP's female wing.

They also offered a special prayer at the grave of the former president.

BNP standing committee members Selima Rahman and Professor AZM Zahid Hossain, Mohila Dal President Afroza Abbas, General Secretary Sultana Ahmed, and Joint General Secretary Helen Zerin Khan, among others, were present.

After the presidential election in 1978, Ziaur Rahman founded the Mohila Dal on September 9.

Fakhrul said the country was freed from the hands of the fascist Awami League regime after almost 16 years through a student-led mass uprising.

He mentioned that many students, as well as women and children, sacrificed their lives in this revolution.

The BNP leader emphasized that no one could deny the contribution of women in restoring this movement for democracy.

"On this day, we've taken an oath to continue our struggle to consolidate the freedom that has been achieved, restore democracy, and establish the rule of law and the rule of the people in the country," he said.

At the same time, the BNP leader expressed hope that the interim government will hand over power to the people through an election after completing the necessary state reforms as soon as possible.

In response to a question, the BNP Secretary General said he met with the interim government's chief adviser twice and requested him to present the reform proposals to the public and set a timeline so that the national election can be held in a specific and reasonable timeframe.