Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 28, 2024 02:18 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 02:22 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

India played its part during polls as an 'honest neighbour': Quader

Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 28, 2024 02:18 PM Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 02:22 PM

India has played its due role in the 12th parliamentary election as an "honest neighbour", Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today.

Quader, also the general secretary of ruling Awami League, was speaking to reporters after the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma met him at the former's Secretariat office today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Many tried to destabilise the country centring the general elections. At that time, India stood beside us. We have to admit it," Quader said.

The minister added that they have talked about ongoing and potential projects to be implemented with Indian finance.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

শ্রমিকেরা মামলা করে নাই: ড. ইউনূস

শ্রম আইন লঙ্ঘনের মামলায় সাজার রায় চ্যালেঞ্জ করে আপিল ট্রাইব্যুনালে আপিল করার পর ড. ইউনূস সাংবাদিকদের সঙ্গে কথা বলেন

২১ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

একই মামলায় ১৬ জনের জামিন, পাননি ফখরুল

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification