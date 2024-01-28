India played its part during polls as an 'honest neighbour': Quader

India has played its due role in the 12th parliamentary election as an "honest neighbour", Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today.

Quader, also the general secretary of ruling Awami League, was speaking to reporters after the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma met him at the former's Secretariat office today.

"Many tried to destabilise the country centring the general elections. At that time, India stood beside us. We have to admit it," Quader said.

The minister added that they have talked about ongoing and potential projects to be implemented with Indian finance.