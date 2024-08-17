India needs to move on from one person, rebuild ties

Says analyst M Humayun Kabir

New Delhi needs to avoid stereotypes about Bangladesh and rebuild relationships with other political parties and people, instead of focusing on one person and party, said international relations analyst M Humayun Kabir.

It is also time for Dhaka to present ground realities regarding the students' movement and the aftermath of Sheikh Hasina's fall, and take initiatives to address Delhi's concerns, he said.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Star recently, Kabir shared the challenges of relationships with India and other foreign governments, along with the way forward in the aftermath of Hasina taking refuge in India following the mass upsurge on August 5.

"A few dimensions are emerging following Hasina's fall. First, India is feeling a sense of loss. In the last 15 years, India enjoyed various strategic benefits and the relationship with Bangladesh deepened. Now there appears to be a pause in it," said Kabir, former ambassador to the US and now president of Bangladesh Enterprise Institute.

"There is a sense within Indian society that the movement that ousted Hasina was initiated by BNP-Jamaat, which is not right," he said.

"Second, they are trying to discover a foreign hand in the movement in Bangladesh, indicating Pakistan and China. Practically, none of them existed," he also said.

"Third, India is concerned over the attacks on minorities, mainly Hindu community, and thinks the right-wing groups are behind them. However, it is mainly the miscreants that are conducting the attacks," Kabir added.

"These are our concerns as well. The fact that students, citizens, and political and religious leaders have taken the initiative to ensure the protection of minority communities does not have much appreciation in India," he continued.

The interim government needs to take serious measures to stop any violence against minorities, engage the Indian government and society and present the facts, the expert said.

On anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh, Kabir said, "When it comes to bilateral relationships, there are two layers -- government to government and people to people. However, the relationship with Bangladesh became mostly government-to-government due to India's role in the last three elections of Bangladesh, which created a major gap in people-to-people relations."

"Now, there is an opportunity for India to fill up this gap. If we get a sensible response from them and if they positively support our transition to democracy, then I think the loss will be recovered," Kabir said.

"India has a challenge regarding what it will do with Hasina, who fled after massive killings. India should consider this aspect," he said.

"Otherwise, India cannot recover the lost ground, because when they are focused on a person, it sends the wrong signal to Bangladeshi people," Kabir said.

"My gut feeling is that India prefers Hasina to go to another country."

"India's other concerns are security and investment in Bangladesh. The interim government needs to reassure India regarding both of these aspects," the analyst said.

Dhaka and Delhi have settled some of the major bilateral disputes, including land and maritime boundaries, and improved connectivity. Also, there was a deal on rail transit through Bangladesh.

Regarding these, Kabir said the connectivity that is already there should continue, but the long-term issues like rail transit should be handled by a political government.

Before the fall, Hasina was looking for foreign investments from multiple countries, as Bangladesh was preparing to graduate from LDC by 2026.

Regarding the investments, Kabir said investors will keep watching what comes next.

But the concerns of human rights and media freedom will be important areas that need to be upheld, he added.

"The international community wants to know when the election will be held. The interim government needs to have a tentative timeframe for the election and communicate this when it engages with foreign governments," he said.

Ensuring justice for the violence during the students' protest will be another major task and engaging independent UN investigators would be a good idea for increasing credibility, Kabir added.