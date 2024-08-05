India issues advisory for citizens in Bangladesh

India has advised all its nationals to avoid travelling to Bangladesh until further notice due to ongoing violence here.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in an advisory issued late on Sunday night, also advised the Indian citizens in Bangladesh to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the High Commission of India in Dhaka with their emergency phone numbers.

The MEA released emergency phone numbers: +8801958383679 +8801958383680 +8801937400591

The advisory was posted on X, formerly Twitter, by the ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.