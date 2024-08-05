Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 5, 2024 08:39 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 5, 2024 11:30 AM

Bangladesh

India issues advisory for citizens in Bangladesh

India has advised all its nationals to avoid travelling to Bangladesh until further notice due to ongoing violence here.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in an advisory issued late on Sunday night, also advised the Indian citizens in Bangladesh to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the High Commission of India in Dhaka with their emergency phone numbers.

The MEA released emergency phone numbers: +8801958383679 +8801958383680 +8801937400591

The advisory was posted on X, formerly Twitter, by the ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

 

student protest 2024
|বাংলাদেশ

শেখ হাসিনা দিল্লিতে, যুক্তরাজ্যে রাজনৈতিক আশ্রয় চাওয়া নিয়ে যে জটিলতা

যুক্তরাজ্যে রাজনৈতিক আশ্রয় বা সাময়িক শরণার্থী হিসেবে আশ্রয় চাইবার জন্য কাউকে ভ্রমণ করার অনুমতি দেয় না দেশটির ইমিগ্রেশন আইন। আজ মঙ্গলবার সকালে যুক্তরাজ্যের স্বরাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয় ভারতের এনডিটিভিকে এই...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সেনাবাহিনীর উচ্চ পদে রদবদল

৪১ মিনিট আগে
